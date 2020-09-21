Blizzard announces online BlizzCon for February

Blizzard

Blizzard has announced its gaming convention will take place online next year. The games studio canceled its annual event back in May due to the spread of COVID-19, saying at the time it would hold an online event in early 2021 instead. On Monday, Blizzard said BlizzConline will take place Feb. 19 and 20.

"There's lots of planning left to do, but we wanted to provide an early heads-up on how you can take part in the online festivities," Blizzard tweeted Monday.

There will be cosplay exhibitions and competitions, digital storytelling contests, an art contest, a talent spotlight and even a virtual "march of the merlocs." The deadline for entering those competitions is Jan. 4, and you can find more info online.

Blizzard, which makes games including World of Warcraft, StarCraft, Overwatch, Hearthstone and Diablo, in May said it's also looking into online alternatives for the esports events that happen at BlizzCon.

The annual gaming event usually takes place in November in Southern California, where Blizzard is based.

