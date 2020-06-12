A powerful Blendtec blender at the lowest price we've ever seen (by far)

Blendtec

If you've never treated yourself to a really good blender, now is absolutely the time to do it. This supercharged Blendtec Designer 650 blender is currently down to $250. That's about $150 cheaper than the average price and $80 less than the cheapest we've ever seen it. The high-octane blender would make for a cheer-inducing Father's Day gift and it ships (for free) by this coming Monday.

Blendtec compares with other elite blender brands like Vitamix. It brings the heat with sheer unadulterated power to whip the absolute dickens out of frozen foods, dense ingredients and even raw nuts and grains for easy nut milk and flour from scratch. With a 3-horsepower motor (yes, it's measured in horsepower), you'll never have to question if this machine can handle a blending job, as with other, lesser blenders -- not naming names. You can really nail consistency, too, down to the finest grades with eight blade speed levels. Plus, a 36-ounce blending cup is plenty large enough for big batches for groups or making food in bulk for meal planning.