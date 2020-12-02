A powerful Blendtec 570 Classic blender is down to $190 right now

Blendtec

The thing about a good blender is when you have one, you find reasons to use it. I sprung for one a few years back now, and after my coffee maker, it's by far the kitchen appliance I use most. As we speak, a supercharged at Home Depot. That's $89 off the normal price and cheaper than we found it anywhere else and about as cheap as you'll ever find a Blendtec. Period. Plus, it ships for free.

Blendtec competes with elite brands like Vitamix and Breville in terms of performance. It brings major power, speed and control to whip the dickens out of frozen foods and very dense ingredients. It'll even pulverize raw nuts and grains for easy nut milk and or to make flour from scratch. If you need some proof of Blendtec's prowess, check out the Will it Blend? video series where Blendtec takes everything from whole chickens to cell phones for a spin inside the various models (OK, we get it). With a 3.0 horsepower motor -- which I believe is more than my first car -- you won't have to question whether or not it can handle a blend and you can really nail consistency down to the finest grades. This is not one of the brand's newest models, which may account for the discounted price, but it comes with an eight-year (!) warranty so you're covered if something goes awry.

First published earlier this year. Updated with new deal details.