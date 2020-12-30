A supercharged Blendtec 5-speed blender is half off right now

Blendtec

A good blender is worth the money and you'll feel the difference every time you use it. I sprung for one a few years back and, after my coffee maker, it is by far the kitchen appliance I use most, whipping up a fast protein shake or smoothie on most mornings. As we speak, a powerful at Best Buy. That's $200 off the normal price and about as low as you'll ever see a new Blendtec go. Plus, it ships for free.

Blendtec competes with elite brands such as Vitamix and Breville in terms of performance. It brings major power, speed and control to whip the heck out of frozen foods and dense ingredients. It'll even pulverize raw nuts and grains for easy nut milk and or to make flour from scratch. If you need some proof of Blendtec's prowess, check out the Will it Blend? video series where Blendtec takes everything from whole chickens to cell phones for a spin inside the various models (OK, we get it). With a 3.0 horsepower motor -- which I believe is more than my first car -- you won't have to question whether or not it can handle a blend and you can really nail consistency down to the finest grades.

If I didn't already have a supercharged blender I love, I'd be all over this Blendtec deal.

First published earlier this year. Updated with new deal details.