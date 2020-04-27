Take $200 off this ultra-powerful Blendtec blender right now

Blendtec

When we talk about the absolute best home blenders you can buy, Blendtec is always part of the discussion. Right now, one of the kitchen brand's high-end models, the Blendtec Designer 650 blender, is on major discount down to $300 for today only. The model normally retails for $400 or more. We scanned the web and this was the cheapest we found it anywhere, though it does appear Amazon has price-matched it.

The Blendtec Designer 650 has a monster 3-horsepower motor that will easily pulverize even the densest foods, crush ice in an instant and spins so fast it'll both blend and warm a sauce or soup at once. Learn the eight precision blade speeds and you'll be able to fine-tune your blends, nailing the exact consistency. The Blendtec also has a large dishwasher-safe 36-ounce blending cup big enough for just about any job.

From blending to brewing: Best Buy has a sleek and nifty Chefman single-serve coffee maker on discount, down to under $25 (normally $50) also for today only. It's hard to imagine a coffee maker any smaller than this -- barely bigger than a travel mug. Plus, it's compatible with the hundreds of K-cups available to buy (and not just for coffee). Oh, did we mention it's only 25 bucks!

Best Buy will ship the blender for free. Or choose free no-contact curbside pickup and grab either item later today.