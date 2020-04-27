When we talk about the absolute best home blenders you can buy, Blendtec is always part of the discussion. Right now, one of the kitchen brand's high-end models, the Blendtec Designer 650 blender, is on major discount down to $300 for today only. The model normally retails for $400 or more. We scanned the web and this was the cheapest we found it anywhere, though it does appear Amazon has price-matched it.
The Blendtec Designer 650 has a monster 3-horsepower motor that will easily pulverize even the densest foods, crush ice in an instant and spins so fast it'll both blend and warm a sauce or soup at once. Learn the eight precision blade speeds and you'll be able to fine-tune your blends, nailing the exact consistency. The Blendtec also has a large dishwasher-safe 36-ounce blending cup big enough for just about any job.
From blending to brewing: Best Buy has a sleek and nifty Chefman single-serve coffee maker on discount, down to under $25 (normally $50) also for today only. It's hard to imagine a coffee maker any smaller than this -- barely bigger than a travel mug. Plus, it's compatible with the hundreds of K-cups available to buy (and not just for coffee). Oh, did we mention it's only 25 bucks!
Best Buy will ship the blender for free. Or choose free no-contact curbside pickup and grab either item later today.
Discuss: Take $200 off this ultra-powerful Blendtec blender right now
