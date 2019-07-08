Blame Mark Hamill for the Jar Jar Binks Twitter trend

Video screenshot by Amanda Kooser/CNET

The most-derided character in the Star Wars universe isn't villainous Darth Vader. It's awkward Jar Jar Binks. Many people were mystified to see the character's name trending Monday on Twitter. Thanks a lot, Mark Hamill.

All of our traumatic Jar Jar Binks Star Wars prequel memories are suddenly back due to a tweet Hamill sent early Monday. It features a game that generates your Star Wars fate when you choose a phrase connected to your birth month and combine it with a Star Wars character connected to the first letter of your name.

I refuse to be distracted by such meaningless, moronic time-wasters (especially since my home planet was blown up by an unnamed stormtrooper).#FickleFingerOfFate 🖕 pic.twitter.com/JnlevrCNpo — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) July 8, 2019

For example, my Star Wars fate is "Trained in the force by Han Solo." Interesting, but not bad. But somebody born in August with a first name of "James" would end up with "Married to Jar Jar Binks."

"I refuse to be distracted by such meaningless, moronic time-wasters (especially since my home planet was blown up by an unnamed stormtrooper)," Hamill wrote, setting off a cascade of distraction among his Twitter followers.

Jar Jar Binks' reappearance has left some a bit puzzled. "I have no idea why it's trending, but Jar Jar Binks is the hero we need," tweeted one fan.

I have no idea why it’s trending, but Jar Jar Binks is the hero we need — Matthew Pate (@MatthewCP8) July 8, 2019

Not everyone welcomed the alien. "As if Monday wasn't annoying enough, then you see that Jar Jar Binks is trending," tweeted another.

As if Monday wasn't annoying enough, then you see that Jar Jar Binks is trending. — Dashley Driveby 👣 (@DashleyDriveby) July 8, 2019

Hamill's Star Wars fate image seems to have originated with an entertainment site called The Dad, which focuses on jokes, memes and stories for and about fathers.

A lot of people are now discovering their Star Wars fates aren't what they imagined. Actor and comedian Jon Cryer isn't taking the news of his parentage well. He's apparently the son the Jar Jar Binks. "Noooooooooooooooo," he responded.

My father turns out to be Jar Jar Binks?!?



Noooooooooooooooo https://t.co/gmrFrQyAC7 — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) July 8, 2019

Perhaps Jar Jar Binks trending on a Twitter is a sign from the universe that it's time for us to make peace with the character. Jar Jar Binks, those scripts weren't your fault. I forgive you. But I'm also glad I wasn't born in May and that my name doesn't start with "J."