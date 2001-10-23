CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Tech Industry

BladeLogic grabs $6 million

BladeLogic has raised $6 million in a first round of funding, led by Battery Ventures and Bessemer Venture Partners. Lexington, Mass.-based BladeLogic develops software for managing networks of servers. BladeLogic's software helps instantly identify and fix problems such as inconsistent software installations and vulnerability to viruses and performance problems.

BladeLogic has raised $6 million in a first round of funding, led by Battery Ventures and Bessemer Venture Partners. Lexington, Mass.-based BladeLogic develops software for managing networks of servers. BladeLogic's software helps instantly identify and fix problems such as inconsistent software installations and vulnerability to viruses and performance problems.

Next Article: 'Minority Report' gesture control is about to get very real