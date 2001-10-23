BladeLogic grabs $6 million

BladeLogic has raised $6 million in a first round of funding, led by Battery Ventures and Bessemer Venture Partners. Lexington, Mass.-based BladeLogic develops software for managing networks of servers. BladeLogic's software helps instantly identify and fix problems such as inconsistent software installations and vulnerability to viruses and performance problems.
