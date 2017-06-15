'Blade Runner 2049' game to bring dystopia to phones

Alcon/Next Games

The "Blade Runner" world of replicants, replicant hunters and dystopian technology won't just be landing on the big screen with the release of "Blade Runner 2049" in October. It will also be coming to a phone near you with the Wednesday announcement of a mobile game based on the upcoming film.

Alcon Entertainment, the film group behind "Blade Runner 2049," is partnering with Finnish game developer Next Games to transfer the sci-fi universe onto your mobile gadgets.

"We are determined to deliver on 'Blade Runner's' unique themes and vision of the future," said Next Games CEO Teemu Huuhtanen in a statement.

Details on the game are pretty much nonexistent, but it's likely to play on the film franchise's cadre of replicants and the people who hunt them down.

This won't be Next Games' first foray into translating popular entertainment into a game. The company developed The Walking Dead: No Man's Land as a gaming adaptation of the hit zombie show.