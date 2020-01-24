Blade Runner 2049 director wants to go back to that film's world

Sony Pictures

Maybe not all those moments will be lost, like tears in rain. Denis Villeneuve, director of the 2017 film Blade Runner 2049, would like to make another movie in the Blade Runner universe -- but not a sequel. Villeneuve, who's currently working on the upcoming Dune movie, told Empire magazine that he's even dreaming about the neon-noir world of the franchise, but he doesn't want to repeat himself.

"I think cinema needs original stories," Villeneuve said. "But if you ask me if I'd like to revisit this universe in a different way, I can say yes. It would need to be a project on its own. Something disconnected from both other movies. A detective noir story set in the future… I wake up sometimes in the night dreaming about it."

Villeneuve's Dune film, starring Timothée Chalamet, is scheduled for a Dec. 18 release.