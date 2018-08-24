At least now we know what the back of a new BlackBerry phone is expected to look like.
The mobile giant on Friday tweeted a video that hints at the official release of the rumored BlackBerry Key2 LE at IFA Berlin. "Almost time for a new introduction," the company wrote.
This would be the first official teaser for the phone, a low-end successor to the Key2. Only the back of the phone is briefly shown in the video -- it has a gray-black, polka-dot-ish surface.
But we may already know what the whole phone looks like. Android Police released a purported image of the phone earlier this month along with supposed specs.
IFA, Internationale Funkausstellung Berlin, is a massive annual trade show for consumer electronics and appliances. This year's event will take place from Aug. 31 to Sept. 5 in Berlin, Germany.
BlackBerry didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
Discuss: BlackBerry video teases apparent Key2 LE days ahead of expected reveal
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.