BlackBerry Key2 teases a mystery button in this first official video

Josh Miller/CNET

Excited for the BlackBerry Key2 unveiling on June 7? BlackBerry is, and it shared a short video teaser to give us our first official look at the phone. You can watch it below:

Almost time to officially introduce you to an icon reborn #KEY2 pic.twitter.com/QjRUZS7V69 — BlackBerry Mobile (@BBMobile) May 24, 2018

The video highlights new features like the phone's dual cameras and a mystery button next to the symbol key. Dual cameras may mean that the Key2 will take better pictures than its predecessor, but the purpose of this mystery button is not yet clear. When CNET asked TCL (the parent company of BlackBerry's phones) about the purpose of this button, a spokesperson said to tune in on June 7.

Neither of these features appeared on the BlackBerry KeyOne, which released last year. Despite these small changes, the video shows that the BlackBerry Key2 will keep a similar design as the KeyOne, with a small screen and physical keyboard.