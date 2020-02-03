BlackBerry phones dead again? TCL to stop making the handsets

Andrew Hoyle/CNET

It might be time to say goodbye, again, to BlackBerry phones. Chinese tech company TCL, which runs BlackBerry Mobile, said it's closing shop on the line of phones.

A tweet from the BlackBerry Mobile Twitter account Monday morning announced TCL will cease selling BlackBerry phones as of Aug. 31. It will continue to support its device until Aug. 2022.

"TCL Communication has no further rights to design, manufacture or sell any new BlackBerry mobile devices," the company said Monday in a tweet. "However, TCL Communication will continue to provide support for the existing portfolio of mobile devices including customer service and warranty service until Aug. 31, 2022 -- or for as long as required by local laws where the mobile device was purchased."

TCL made a deal to license Blackberry phones in Dec. 2016 with the first phone, the BlackBerry KeyOne, released in 2017. The much-improved follow-up, the BlackBery Key2, came out the following year. Last year, BlackBerry Mobile paused the release of the Key3 but did suggest there could possibly be a 5G device and a folding phone for 2020.