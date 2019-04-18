BlackBerry Messenger to shut down in May

Blackberry

The consumer version of Blackberry Messenger is shutting down on May 31.

Emtek, the company BlackBerry partnered with in 2016 to run the consumer version of the messaging app, said in a blog post Thursday that the technology industry is "very fluid" and despite "substantial efforts," users have moved onto other platforms.

"We poured our hearts into making this a reality, and we are proud of what we have built to date," Emtek said.

Mark Wilson, Chief Marketing Officer of BlackBerry, said that while the company is disappointed, BBM users won't be without a secure messaging platform. BBM users can now download BBMe, the enterprise version of the app that BlackBerry continued to run, from the Google Play store. The app will be free the first year, then a 6-month subscription will cost $2.49. The company is working on an iOS app.

Since relaunching BBM in 2016, the company said it's tried to refresh its consumer services for users to chat and share life experiences, consume content and use payment services.

Now playing: Watch this: BlackBerry embraces color with the Key2 LE