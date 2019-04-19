BlackBerry Messenger to shut down in May: What you need to know

Blackberry

The consumer version of Blackberry Messenger is shutting down May 31.

Before then, users should download photos, videos and files so they're not lost. Contacts, Stickers and Feeds can't be exported. BBM is offering refunds for Stickers but not for BBMojis. Reward balances should be collected by May 20.

Emtek, the company BlackBerry partnered with in 2016 to run the consumer version of the messaging app, said in a blog post Thursday that the technology industry is "very fluid" and despite "substantial efforts," users have moved on to other platforms.

"We poured our hearts into making this a reality, and we are proud of what we have built to date," Emtek said.

Mark Wilson, BlackBerry's chief marketing officer, said that though the company is disappointed, BBM users won't be without a secure messaging platform.

They can now go to the Google Play store to download BBMe, the enterprise version of the app that BlackBerry continues to run. The app will be free the first year. Then a 6-month subscription will cost $2.49. BlackBerry is working on an iOS app.

Originally published April 18.

Update, April 19: Added more details.

