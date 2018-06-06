BlackBerry Key2 specs leak just a day before its launch

The BlackBerry Key2 will launch tomorrow, but there may not be much left to reveal.
On Wednesday, mobile tipster Evan Blass tweeted out what appears to be a spec sheet for the upcoming device. He also tweeted that he expects the Key2 to cost "$649 US / €649 EU / £579 GB / $829 CA."
The BlackBerry Key2 is set to be unveiled at an event in New York on Thursday and is expected to have a similar design as the BlackBerry KeyOne, a premium Android phone with a QWERTY keyboard. In line with that, the leaked sheet lists a 4.5-inch LCD screen, QWERTY keyboard and fingerprint scanner in the spacebar for the Key2. The phone will also have dual-rear cameras and a 3,500mAh battery, according to the leaked specs.
Blass previously tweeted out renders of the Key2 that showed the screen and keyboard design, dual-rear cameras and a "mystery button" next to the symbol key. There was also a USB-C port on the bottom of the phone and a headphone jack up top.
BlackBerry didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
First published June 6, 6:08 a.m. PT.
Update, 6:52 a.m. PT: Adds information on expected pricing.
