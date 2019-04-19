BlackBerry Key2 Red Edition is out in the US and you'll pay $50 more for it

BlackBerry

BlackBerry debuted a red version of its Key2 flagship phone, notable for its physical keyboard, at MWC in February, but it hasn't been available in the US prior to now. On Friday the company announced that the Key2 Red Edition is now shipping here for $699. That's $50 more than its basic black sibling, but it also includes 128GB memory (compared to 64GB for the plain old Key2) and includes red BlackBerry-branded earbuds.

It's available now via Amazon and Best Buy.

TCL-owned BlackBerry shipped its phone for the keyboard-nostalgic roughly 10 months ago, but took its first shot at a color with the Key2 LE, a lower-end model, towards the end of 2018. The Key2 Red Edition uses a more sedate, darker shade of red than the bright Key2 LE.

When we reviewed the Key2, we felt that only keyboard diehards could love the phone enough to overlook its cramped-feeling keyboard, laggy performance, meh low-light photos and awkwardly located capacitive navigation buttons.

Now playing: Watch this: BlackBerry Key2 review: 6 things to know