BlackBerry Key2 LE preorders kick off in the US

Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Physical keyboard lovers rejoice. The BlackBerry Key2 LE is now available for preorder on Amazon.

The Key2 LE is a newer and more affordable version of the BlackBerry Key2. TCL (which owns BlackBerry's phones) made some compromises to get the price down on the Key2 LE, like swapping out the Snapdragon 660 processor with a Snapdragon 636 chip, and slightly lowering the RAM and storage options. But that allows the BlackBerry Key2 LE to start at just $399, while the standard Key2 starts at $649.

The Key2 LE also comes in three different colors (atomic red, slate and champagne) which adds a bit of pizzazz compared the Key2's black and silver hues.

Right now, you can preorder the slate Key2 LE or champagne Key2 LE on Amazon (sorry, looks like the red isn't available yet). Both phones come with 64GB of storage and cost $450. The slate version will ship on Oct. 12, while the champagne version ships Nov. 2.