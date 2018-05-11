The BlackBerry Key2 will launch June 7

BlackBerry is not only still around, it's announcing its next phone, the BlackBerry Key2, on June 7.
The Key2 is the successor to 2017's BlackBerry KeyOne, a premium Android phone with BlackBerry's signature QWERTY keyboard.
The phone will be announced in New York at 10 a.m. ET. BlackBerry posted the following tweet with details:
A BlackBerry believed to be the Key2 appeared on Chinese regulatory site TENAA. TENAA's listing shows pictures of the rumored device. From the looks of it, it seems like the Key2 could come with dual cameras on the back, while keeping the physical keyboard of the KeyOne. See TENAA's pictures below:
TENAA also posted potential specs for this phone including:
- 1,080×1,620 4.5-inch screen
- 3,360mAh battery
- 6GB of RAM
- Android 8.1 OS
- 64GB of storage with 128GB expandable via SD slot
