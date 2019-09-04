Black Widow's destiny is in Scarlett Johansson's hands

Jay Maidment

No one knows Natasha Romanoff better than Scarlett Johansson, the Black Widow actress told Hollywood Reporter, Wednesday.

In an interview that spanned topics from Woody Allen to Johansson's upcoming movies Marriage Story (co-staring Adam Driver) and JoJo Rabbit (directed by Taika Waititi), Johansson talked about stepping into the executive producing role to tell Romanoff's story.

"I feel like I'm in control of the destiny of this film, which gives me a lot more peace of mind," she said, calling the character gritty and multi-dimensional.

Black Widow, which is slated for May, is a prequel to Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame and takes places after 2016's Captain America: Civil War. It's the first standalone movie for the character.