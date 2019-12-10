Disney

The same week the first Black Widow trailer dropped to much excitement, the first Wonder Woman 1984 trailer swung in via a streak of lightning. The latter may have slightly upstaged the former with its New Order Blue Monday recut and heavy lean-in to '80s nostalgia.

If you too watched Wonder Woman's trailer an unhealthy amount of times, take a break to watch Black Widow's trailer remixed to the same Blue Monday soundtrack. That music is everything, and put to Black Widow's trailer, the effect is similarly pulsating. Check out YouTuber GUNPLA Leslie's fine work below.

Black Widow, parachuting in May 1 next year, will explore Natasha Romanoff's Russian origins in her first solo movie, which stars Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, Rachel Weisz and David Habour.

Wonder Woman 1984, swinging in June 5 next year, is the follow-up to 2017's Wonder Woman, and puts Diana Prince in the conflict of the Cold War. It'll see the return of Chris Pine's Steve Trevor, alongside Gal Gadot as the eponymous hero.