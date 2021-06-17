Jay Maidment/Marvel Studios

Marvel's long-awaited Black Widow feature film comes out July 9, both in movie theaters and through Disney Plus with Premier Access. On Thursday, those who've already seen it shared their early opinions on the first film of Phase 4 in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The film stars Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow, and Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, another woman trained as a Black Widow. David Harbour of Stranger Things fame plays Red Guardian, the heroes' father figure.

CNET staffer Sean Keane was one of many raving about the new film.

Now playing: Watch this: Marvel's Phase 4 plan explained

"As has been the case with much of Marvel Studios' recent output, I didn't want Black Widow to end," he wrote. "It thrilled me like Mission Impossible, Bourne and Bond at his best, and I can't wait to talk to everyone about it after its July 9 release.

Like 'Bond at his best'

As has been the case with much of Marvel Studios’ recent output, I didn’t want #BlackWidow to end. It thrilled me like Mission Impossible, Bourne and Bond at his best, and I can’t wait to talk to everyone about it after its July 9 release. — Sean Keane (@SpectacularSean) June 17, 2021

Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh’s dynamic is so much fun, and the movie balances the humor and drama beautifully. It also feels like a good jumping on point for new fans, since it dives into Natasha’s past and tells a complete story. — Sean Keane (@SpectacularSean) June 17, 2021

Iconic Florence Pugh

Fandango's Erik Davis also mentioned the James Bond and Mission: Impossible franchises, and was one of many critics to highlight Florence Pugh's performance.

"Marvel movies are back!" Davis tweeted. "Black Widow is a tense, action-packed spy thriller that truly completes Natasha's story in a visceral and emotional way. Florence Pugh crushes it and is an instant MCU icon. This is like the MCU's Bond movie w/ shades of Mission: Impossible and Thelma & Louise."

Wrote Nora Dominick of BuzzFeed, "Black Widow might be one of my favorite solo origin movies in the MCU."

Marvel movies are back! #BlackWidow is a tense, action-packed spy thriller that truly completes Natasha’s story in a visceral & emotional way. Florence Pugh CRUSHES it & is an instant MCU icon. This is like the MCU's Bond movie w/ shades of MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE & THELMA & LOUISE. pic.twitter.com/bauc2XVQlF — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) June 17, 2021

Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh are brilliant as Natasha Romanoff and Yelena Belova (especially when they are together!) in #BlackWidow. Epic spy thriller.



The relationship is so fun to watch develop and fits into the MCU history really well. You're gonna feel things. pic.twitter.com/GQiRcjvTeX — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) June 17, 2021

#BlackWidow might be one of my favorite solo origin movies in the MCU. There's something about seeing Natasha finally get her story that made me emotional in all the best ways. Also, Florence Pugh was born for the MCU, and her dynamic with Scarlett is a triumph — Nora Dominick (@noradominick) June 17, 2021

#BlackWidow pays a beautiful and long overdue tribute to Natasha Romanoff. It’s also the spy thriller fans of the character have been asking for all these years. It’s funny, thrilling and very emotional. Florence Pugh is fantastic as Yelena Belova, who is definitely here to stay. pic.twitter.com/i0jimxIJG0 — Lando (@orlandoenelcine) June 17, 2021

'Fans are gonna love it'



Ben Mekler alerted fans to watch out for a scene in a "Russian JCPenney," and called the film "low-key one of Marvel's finest."

Honestly blown away by #BlackWidow. It’s low-key one of Marvel’s finest - an emotional story with great performance and a high-stakes chase through a “Russian JCPenney” that might be one of the zaniest and most badass action scenes in MCU history. Fans are gonna love it — ben mekler (@benmekler) June 17, 2021

Look for CNET's full Black Widow review on June 29.