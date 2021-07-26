Black Widow digital and Blu-ray release date comes early, thanks Marvel

Enlarge Image Marvel

Slick superspy romp Black Widow is already on Disney Plus, but if you don't want to spring for the House of Mouse's streaming service the Marvel spy thriller will be available to rent or buy soon: Black Widow's home release date for digital is August 10, and the DVD and Blu-ray release date is Sep. 14.

The first Marvel Cinematic Universe movie in two years arrived in theaters and on streaming (for an extra fee) on July 9. The digital release date follows a mere month after that, and then it's another month until you can get it on disc, including HD and 4K UHD options and a Blu-ray/DVD/digital combo pack. Finally, the film will be free to all Disney Plus subscribers Oct. 6.

The cast of new faces make this standalone prequel an entertaining return to the MCU, while the post-credits sequence offers some clues to Marvel's future.

The home release includes nine deleted scenes, bloopers and featurettes on Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh's training regimen. The deleted scenes include extra action in the bike chase and gulag scenes, more Taskmaster and more Secretary Ross, plus one scene involving Rachel Weisz and David Harbour that's simply but intriguingly titled "Kiss".

Here's the list of extras: