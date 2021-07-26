Black Widow digital and Blu-ray release date comes early, thanks Marvel

Slick superspy romp Black Widow is already on Disney Plus, but if you don't want to spring for the House of Mouse's streaming service the Marvel spy thriller will be available to rent or buy soon: Black Widow's home release date for digital is August 10, and the DVD and Blu-ray release date is Sep. 14.
The first Marvel Cinematic Universe movie in two years arrived in theaters and on streaming (for an extra fee) on July 9. The digital release date follows a mere month after that, and then it's another month until you can get it on disc, including HD and 4K UHD options and a Blu-ray/DVD/digital combo pack. Finally, the film will be free to all Disney Plus subscribers Oct. 6.
The cast of new faces make this standalone prequel an entertaining return to the MCU, while the post-credits sequence offers some clues to Marvel's future.
The home release includes nine deleted scenes, bloopers and featurettes on Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh's training regimen. The deleted scenes include extra action in the bike chase and gulag scenes, more Taskmaster and more Secretary Ross, plus one scene involving Rachel Weisz and David Harbour that's simply but intriguingly titled "Kiss".
Here's the list of extras:
- Bloopers Take a look at some of the fun mishaps on set.
Deleted Scenes
- Grocery Shopping Natasha heads into a grocery store to prepare for her journey through Norway. After a long drive, she arrives at her destination: a mysterious trailer in the middle of nowhere.
- Bike Chase Tailed by assailants, Natasha and Yelena speed through the city in order to escape their nemeses.
- Gulag Fight Alexei squares up against several enemies and is quickly overpowered. When all hope seems lost, Natasha leaps in to lend a hand in the fight.
- Smile The Taskmaster protocol is activated in a tense moment, and an iconic helmet is unveiled.
- Come After Me Secretary Ross and Mason discover an important message Natasha left behind.
- Walk and Talk Alexei and Melina have a playful exchange. The Taskmaster arrives and faces off with Alexei.
- Widows in Training Yelena and Alexei awaken in captivity. Melina hands the Taskmaster vials while the Widows train.
- Kiss Alexei and Melina reunite after the action. Natasha grieves over an untimely demise in the brutal aftermath.
- Ohio Natasha witnesses the carefree nature of the Ohio suburbs through the neighborhood children.
Featurettes
- Filmmaker Introduction featurette Director Cate Shortland introduces the film and her vision for it.
- Sisters Gonna Work It Out featurette Watch Scarlett and Florence as they train, fight, and bond to become the sister duo in Black Widow. Listen as the cast and crew discuss the characters, rigorous training, and building the dynamic between the two fearsome siblings.
- Go Big If You're Going Home Featurette Step back to appreciate the size and scale of Black Widow's solo film. Shot around the world, the film balances family and drama with mind-blowing action. The cast and crew reveal the intricacies of stunts that made the film so action-packed.