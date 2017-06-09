'Black Panther' trailer lights up the night, and NBA Finals

It's likely some viewers of Friday night's Game 4 of the NBA Finals didn't care one bit about the contest between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors -- they were just tuning in to see the "Black Panther" movie teaser. And it didn't disappoint.

No spoilers, but the preview is nearly two minutes long and offers plenty of looks at T'Challa's majestic kingdom of Wakanda, and at the film's stars (Chadwick Boseman, of course, but also Lupita Nyong'o and Danai Gurira). And it ends with an action sequence involving costumed Black Panther and a flipping vehicle that'll have you rewinding the YouTube video again and again.

The film's new poster, featuring star Boseman sitting regally on T'Challa's throne, came out earlier Friday and helped spark the anticipation.

Marvel Films

Twitter users with a sense of history were quick to point out the "Black Panther" poster was similar to a famous historical photo of Black Panther leader Huey Newton.

As @fivefifths pointed out, it's kind of insane/amazing that Marvel echoed the actual Black Panthers in their Black Panther poster pic.twitter.com/WPgZ8mkcIg — Abraham Riesman (@abrahamjoseph) June 9, 2017

"Black Panther" opens Feb. 16, 2018 in the US and U.K., and Feb. 15 in Australia.