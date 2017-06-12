'Black Panther' trailer so lit it's burning up the charts

One of the best parts of Marvel's "Captain America: Civil War" (not my opinion; objective fact) was the appearance of Chadwick Bozeman as T'Challa, the Black Panther, along with Florence Kasumba as his imposing security chief (that title's according to IMDb; his female bodyguards are called the Dora Milaje in the comics) and the technologically advanced African kingdom of Wakanda.

The Black Panther's solo film is coming out in 2018, and it's so hotly anticipated it's had a recurring hashtag, #BlackPantherSoLit. The first trailer debuted during an NBA game on Friday. On Monday, The Hollywood Reporter said the teaser got "89 million views in the first 24 hours." That's impressive, but only as impressive as a movie with Lupita Nyong'o, Angela Bassett, Michael B. Jordan and Forest Whitaker deserves (and that's not even counting the reunion of "Hobbit" alums Martin Freeman and Andy Serkis).

See our shot-for-shot breakdown of the teaser below.