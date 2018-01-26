CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

TV and Movies

Black Panther drives, oh, a Lexus in Super Bowl ad

Commentary: The upcoming Marvel movie provides Lexus with a celebrity for its big game commercial. But do tie-ins with movies really sell cars?

Technically Incorrect offers a slightly twisted take on the tech that's taken over our lives.

seeninlexuslongl-1516739780684-3-hr

The perfect complement?

 Lexus

Car companies love to get superheroes to slum it.

Of course Batman would drive a Jeep. If only he could.

Now it's Black Panther, whose preferred driving machine is, apparently, a Lexus. 

In an extended version of what will be the car maker's Super Bowl ad, Chadwick Boseman, aka King T'Challa aka Black Panther, tries his best to convince you that today's Marvel-ous superhero prefers a Lexus LS 500 F Sport. 

The commercial, which debuted Thursday, features the superhero panthering around and showing villains what royalty is all about.

And then he leaps into a Lexus. Yes, literally.

Oh, it's a perfectly adequate ad for the movie, which debuts Feb. 16. But does it make you want to drive a Lexus? 

Lexus certainly hopes so.

More Technically Incorrect

It's a pleasant enough brand, of course, and it's not the first to leap onto the hood of a movie in the hope of reflective glory. 

I still haven't quite gotten over how a fine but standard car like the Nissan Rogue was suddenly graced with a Star Wars version.

Then there's the Dodge Viper, which crowed that it was Darth Vader.  

When it comes to Lexus, its press release insists: "The Lexus LS 500 F SPORT is the only vehicle both powerful and luxurious enough to keep pace with a Super Hero and escort a king."

The only vehicle, you understand.

Tech Culture: From film and television to social media and games, here's your place for the lighter side of tech. 

Virtual reality 101: CNET tells you everything you need to know about VR.

Next Article: Facebook, Google and Twitter reveal little in answers to Senate