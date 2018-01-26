Technically Incorrect offers a slightly twisted take on the tech that's taken over our lives.
Car companies love to get superheroes to slum it.
Of course Batman would drive a Jeep. If only he could.
Now it's Black Panther, whose preferred driving machine is, apparently, a Lexus.
In an extended version of what will be the car maker's Super Bowl ad, Chadwick Boseman, aka King T'Challa aka Black Panther, tries his best to convince you that today's Marvel-ous superhero prefers a Lexus LS 500 F Sport.
The commercial, which debuted Thursday, features the superhero panthering around and showing villains what royalty is all about.
And then he leaps into a Lexus. Yes, literally.
Oh, it's a perfectly adequate ad for the movie, which debuts Feb. 16. But does it make you want to drive a Lexus?
Lexus certainly hopes so.
It's a pleasant enough brand, of course, and it's not the first to leap onto the hood of a movie in the hope of reflective glory.
I still haven't quite gotten over how a fine but standard car like the Nissan Rogue was suddenly graced with a Star Wars version.
Then there's the Dodge Viper, which crowed that it was Darth Vader.
When it comes to Lexus, its press release insists: "The Lexus LS 500 F SPORT is the only vehicle both powerful and luxurious enough to keep pace with a Super Hero and escort a king."
The only vehicle, you understand.
Tech Culture: From film and television to social media and games, here's your place for the lighter side of tech.
Virtual reality 101: CNET tells you everything you need to know about VR.
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We'll remove comments that violate our policy.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.