Black Panther's Chadwick Boseman cape-tivates Met Gala

Chadwick Boseman, who stars as King T'Challa in Marvel's blockbuster hit Black Panther, commanded the red carpet like true royalty at Monday night's Met Gala in New York.

The King of Wakanda is here! Chadwick Boseman has arrived at the #MetGala pic.twitter.com/DZGAVcHjc7 — Geeks of Color (@GeeksOfColor) May 8, 2018

The Met Gala, formally known as the Costume Institute Gala, is the star-studded annual fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. It's famous for breathtaking and bizarre fashions, and this year's theme, "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination," produced plenty of elaborate outfits.

Boseman's Versace outfit stuck closely to the theme and was decorated with ornate golden crosses. He wore an intricately embellished ivory cape over a matching three-piece suit, finishing the look with glittering gold shoes.

Boseman was one of only a few men to really dazzle the fashion-forward crowd, and his cape-tivating look was the subject of much Twitter discussion.

Why are so many male #MetGala attendees dressed so blandly? FASHION IS FUN!



Exhibits A & B: Chadwick Bosman, Darren Criss pic.twitter.com/57eaIf0dfE — Marīa Ludwig (@solusandra) May 8, 2018

I've only seen two males participating in the gala so far...Jared leto and Chadwick Bosman — 👑 Tashanie... (@Tashiboo_M) May 8, 2018

Chadwick Bosman and Jared Leto showed these basic men how to do it! #MetGala https://t.co/UWEBsOsAzw — Mary Wilson (@MaryWilsonTV) May 8, 2018

chadwick boseman showing men how to follow a theme #MetGala2018 pic.twitter.com/a0nCGjGnC9 — tiger eyes (@vintagegvcci) May 8, 2018

Chadwick bosman looking like he do drive by baptisms #MetGala pic.twitter.com/n7wOTeCouB — YBA 🆘 (@LOSDAREBEL) May 8, 2018

...Chadwick Bosman stunting on trend at the #METgala!! 👑🔥 pic.twitter.com/Rrg2xxnxDH — iCON Billingsley (@iCONtips) May 7, 2018

can you believe chadwick boseman invented religion today pic.twitter.com/FURQkxf9fq — payel (@DORAMlLAJE) May 8, 2018

Actor and musician Jared Leto's blue suit complete with golden laurel crown and ornate decorations also drew attention.

I don’t like this My So Called Life reboot — Maura (@Mauracarney1) May 8, 2018

Jared Leto and Chadwick Boseman delivered. Can’t really speak for the rest of the bums who showed up in plain suits. pic.twitter.com/4ZvJHDGXEo — sᴄᴀʀʏ sᴘɪᴄᴇ. (@drizzyxcole) May 8, 2018

While more women than men chose attention-getting outfits, singer Rihanna may have been the queen to Boseman's king. The singer wore an ornate beaded corset mini-dress paired with both a full skirt and matching hat styled like a papal miter.

Rihanna for the women and Chadwick Boseman for the men. #MetGala pic.twitter.com/tdFJmM10NZ — Bianca Gonzalez (@iamsuperbianca) May 8, 2018

i'm OK with Young Pope season 2 pic.twitter.com/erWN0RVVGJ — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) May 7, 2018

In other news from the gala: Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk attended with Canadian singer Grimes, who wore the logo of his Tesla car company in choker form. The New York Post reported before the gala that the two were "quietly dating" and had met over a joke about artificial intelligence.

