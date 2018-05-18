Enter to win* a Black Panther Blu-ray and autographed mag!

Didn't get enough of your Black Panther fix? Check out this online sweepstakes!
Since this week the Black Panther film is available in stores we decided to host an Instagram giveaway exclusive to our followers. So now you can have the chance to watch the the highly celebrated story of T'Challa as many times as you wish! Be sure to check our CNET Magazine Q&A with Chadwick Boseman, to learn how the Wakandan King got his accent.
We'll have two lucky winners for this sweepstakes, and here's how the prizes break down:
- One grand prize winner will receive a Blu-ray plus digital code of Black Panther and a Spring 2018 issue of CNET Magazine autographed by Chadwick Boseman himself.
- The first runner-up will take a Blu-ray plus digital code of Black Panther.
Here is how to enter this online giveaway and take this exclusive prize home:
Go to our Instagram account and "like" the giveaway post to get one entry. If you want to increase your chances of winning, you can post on your own account using the hashtag #CNETgiveaway, plus you can get up to five extra entries by tagging your friends in separate comments on the sweepstakes post. A maximum of seven entries is allowed per participant. This giveaway is only valid in the US, Puerto Rico and Canada.
Please don't forget to read the *official rules for this sweepstakes, and let us know in the comment section why you loved the Black Panther movie.
