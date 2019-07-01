Black Panther 2: Ryan Coogler working on it, Marvel's Kevin Feige says

Marvel

Black Panther 2 was announced shortly after the first film turned into a 2018 blockbuster. But news about the sequel has been as tough to come by as it is to get into Wakanda. Now, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has let a little bit of info trickle out.

Asked by BET about the rumor that Erik Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan) would somehow be resurrected for the sequel, Feige said there was no info yet to be shared.

"The honest answer to that is that is pure rumor and speculation," Feige said of the Killmonger reports, "because (director) Mr. (Ryan) Coogler is just only in recent weeks sitting down at his keyboard and beginning to outline the movie. It's early, so nothing is set yet in any way that far."

That's all well and good, but fans are happy enough to hear Coogler is back at the drawing board. Feige revealed back in 2018 that Marvel was thinking of where a sequel could lead even while working on the first film, saying, "We have ideas and a pretty solid direction on where we want to head with the second one."

No date has been announced yet for Black Panther 2.