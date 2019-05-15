Black Mirror season 5 trailer showcases Miley Cyrus, reveals Netflix release date

The first trailer for Black Mirror season 5 dropped Wednesday, revealing the full cast and (most importantly) its June 5 release date.
The three stand-alone episodes, which all hit Netflix together, include Miley Cyrus, Anthony Mackie, Pom Klementieff (Falcon and Mantis from Avengers: Endgame) Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Black Mantis from Aquaman), Topher Grace, Damson Idris, Andrew Scott, Nicole Beharie, Angourie Rice, Madison Davenport and Ludi Lin.
The trailer makes it look like Charlie Brooker's dark anthology series will be tackling smart home devices, our collective obsession with fame, diminishing privacy and the horrible sound of a bunch of unsilenced phones.
Oh, and fighting games, of course.
"Without questioning it, technology has transformed all aspects of our lives; in every home; on every desk; in every palm -- a plasma screen; a monitor; a smartphone -- a Black Mirror reflecting our 21st century existence back at us," Netflix said in a release.
It'll also be our first dose of Black Mirror's dark world since last December's interactive Netflix movie Bandersnatch, which was like a digital version of a choose-your-own-adventure book.
First published at 3:16 a.m. PT.
Updated at 3:55 a.m. PT: Adds more detail.
