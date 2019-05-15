Black Mirror season 5 trailer showcases Miley Cyrus, reveals Netflix release date

Netflix/Screenshot by CNET

The first trailer for Black Mirror season 5 dropped Wednesday, revealing the full cast and (most importantly) its June 5 release date.

The three stand-alone episodes, which all hit Netflix together, include Miley Cyrus, Anthony Mackie, Pom Klementieff (Falcon and Mantis from Avengers: Endgame) Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Black Mantis from Aquaman), Topher Grace, Damson Idris, Andrew Scott, Nicole Beharie, Angourie Rice, Madison Davenport and Ludi Lin.

Now playing: Watch this: Netflix drops trailer for Black Mirror season 5

The trailer makes it look like Charlie Brooker's dark anthology series will be tackling smart home devices, our collective obsession with fame, diminishing privacy and the horrible sound of a bunch of unsilenced phones.

Oh, and fighting games, of course.

Now playing: Watch this: Top 5 reasons why Netflix should be scared

"Without questioning it, technology has transformed all aspects of our lives; in every home; on every desk; in every palm -- a plasma screen; a monitor; a smartphone -- a Black Mirror reflecting our 21st century existence back at us," Netflix said in a release.

It'll also be our first dose of Black Mirror's dark world since last December's interactive Netflix movie Bandersnatch, which was like a digital version of a choose-your-own-adventure book.

First published at 3:16 a.m. PT.

Updated at 3:55 a.m. PT: Adds more detail.