Every episode of 'Black Mirror' ranked, and it's pretty bleak

We live in troubled times -- and things are going to get bleaker when the new series of "Black Mirror" hits Netflix.

Enlarge Image Laurie Sparham/Netflix

To celebrate season 4 of the show, steel yourself for a reminder of previous entries in the tech-obsessed anthology. Well, maybe celebrate is the wrong word. The horribly compelling show is known for its dire warnings and gut-punch twists as it remorselessly peels back the grim implications of technology enabling our worst human impulses.

Spare a thought then for our chums at sister site GameSpot, who waded into the three seasons to rank the episodes. We hope they had plenty of ice cream, funny memes and puppies on standby for when they were done. Check out the video below to see what they came up with, the poor fools.

Created by acerbic writer and critic Charlie Brooker, "Black Mirror" began on the UK's Channel 4 in 2011. US audiences belatedly discovered the gripping show on Netflix, which then snapped up the rights and produced an excellent third season in 2016.

The first three seasons and 2014 Christmas special are all available on the streaming service now. Which episode hit you hardest? The vision of relationships recorded in "The Entire History of You", starring new Doctor Who Jodie Whittaker? The spooky reincarnation of a loved one in "Be Right Back", featuring Hayley Atwell and Domhnall Gleeson?

Were you chilled by the scathing indictment of social media obsession "Nosedive", starring Bryce Dallas Howard and Alice Eve? Or do you yearn for the heartrending retro-themed bright spot "San Junipero", with Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Mackenzie Davis?

"Black Mirror" season 4 comes to Netflix soon, though the exact date hasn't yet been announced. The new season will include episodes directed by Jodie Foster and David Hillcoat, and will star the likes of Andrea Riseborough, Maxine Peake, Jesse Plemons and Jimmi Simpson.

