Black Mirror creators announce 'Death to 2020' Netflix comedy special

Some events of 2020 seem like something you might expect to see on an episode of Netflix's series Black Mirror. Even though this unprecedented year wasn't cooked up in the minds of the show's creators, they're still hoping to get the last word. On Monday, they announced on Twitter an upcoming comedy special called Death to 2020.

"Even the creators of Black Mirror couldn't make this year up," the Netflix trailer says. "But they do have something to add."

It's unknown when the special will release, but there are some big names involved, like Samuel L. Jackson, Hugh Grant, Lisa Kudrow, Leslie Jones, Kumail Najiani, Tracey Ullman and Joe Keery.

