Black Mirror creator not working on Black Mirror, since life is Black Mirror

Well before the appearance of the coronavirus outbreak, the British anthology series Black Mirror was taking realistic events and characters and twisting them into a recognizable-but-disturbing world. With the pandemic, though, show creator Charlie Brooker says he's not working on new episodes, because... well, just look around.

"At the moment, I don't know what stomach there would be for stories about societies falling apart, so I'm not working away on one of those," Brooker told Radio Times this week. "I'm sort of keen to revisit my comic skill set, so I've been writing scripts aimed at making myself laugh."

Black Mirror, which airs in the US on Netflix, has produced five seasons so far, as well as the interactive film Bandersnatch. Its Twilight Zone-esque episodes often start off realistic and include some twist on technology that turns the characters' worlds into a disaster. Brooker's quarantine comedy special, with the working title of Antiviral Wipe, will air in the UK on May 14.