'Black Mirror' boldly goes at Star Trek with 'U.S.S. Callister'

"Black Mirror," the science-fiction show that shows the dark side of technology, is about to boldly go forth with a Star Trek homage.
On Tuesday, Netflix released a teaser for the fourth-season episode called "U.S.S. Callister," and Trek fans may feel as if they've been beamed aboard the Enterprise. Captain Daly (Jesse Plemons) welcomes Lieutenant Cole (Cristin Milioti), a new crew member, on board his starship. While things seem normal, this is "Black Mirror," so some kind of terrible twist is almost certainly lurking.
Cole herself looks like a fun character -- while off-ship on a mission, she starts to whine about an overly dramatic villain and is immediately shushed by a more dedicated crew member.
"Imagine if there was no twist. It was just an actual Star Trek parody to throw people off," snarked YouTube user They Might Be Bricks.
"U.S.S. Callister" is the fourth episode of the fourth season of "Black Mirror," and will be seen sometime in 2018.
