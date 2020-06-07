Black Lives Matter mural in Washington, D.C. spotted from space

Planet Labs

The new Black Lives Matter yellow-lettered mural in Washington, D.C. can be seen for blocks, from the air and now from space. Imaging company Planet Labs posted a space satellite image of the mural on Twitter on Friday.

The bold yellow letters that spell out the phrase Black Lives Matter take over two blocks of 16th Street leading up to the White House at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. The 16 yellow letters fill the width of the two-lane street, which makes it easy to not only see from the air, but from space itself.

It has been a long time coming, but I know. I know—change will come. pic.twitter.com/oBRVbtTruY — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) June 5, 2020

Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser commissioned the mural, and repeatedly tweeted about its importance. "It has been a long time coming, but I know. I know -- change will come," Mayor Bowser tweeted on Friday.

Bowser also officially renamed that section of 16th Street as Black Lives Matter Plaza. The new street sign was installed this week.

The section of 16th street in front of the White House is now officially “Black Lives Matter Plaza”. pic.twitter.com/bbJgAYE35b — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) June 5, 2020

Protests continue across the United States (and around the world) following the death of George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25. Tens of thousands of Americans have gathered around the country to condemn acts of racial discrimination and senseless violence from the police.

Read more Black Lives Matter coverage here on CNET and visit blacklivesmatters.carrd.co to learn how to donate, sign petitions and protest safely.