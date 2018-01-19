Weekend Streaming: ‘Black Lightning’ arrives online

CW

Welcome back to your guide to finding out what's new online. Every week, we put together a podcast that lets you know what's been added to services like Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime. The audio is about a minute or two long.

CW makes its series available to stream for free on its site and apps because it is ad supported. You can catch the series premiere of "Black Lighting" and midseason premiere of "The Flash" over at CWtv.com. "Black Lightning" is unlike a lot of the other CW hero shows, with a much more realistic look at the world even though it has super heroes. It's definitely worth a watch.

Since you're reading this, let's give you some extra information not in the podcast. Netflix just announced it will stream a new weekly series called "The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale." If you haven't guessed, Joel McHale is attached to the program, which will feature guests, sketches and video clips. The new series starts streaming Feb. 18.

Over on HBO Now, two comedies have returned for their second seasons. The season premieres of "Divorce" and "Crashing" are already up with new episodes arriving on Sundays.

Want to know what else is new? Listen to this guy:

What's new to stream this weekend Your browser does not support the audio element.

For more information on what's available to watch online, check out CNET.com/Netpicks or subscribe to the podcast -- it's free! And go to TVGuide.com to see what else is out in the world of streaming.

Audio (weekly): RSS | iTunes | Google Play

Video (monthly): iTunes (HD) | iTunes (HQ) | iTunes (SD) | RSS (HD) | RSS (HQ)| RSS (SD) | YouTube