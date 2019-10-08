CNET también está disponible en español.

This slick set of black Cuisinart kitchen knives is marked down under $20 today

A solid six-piece knife set is currently on major discount at Best Buy as the retailer's Deal of the Day. These cool Cuisinart knives in a sharp (get it?) matte metallic black make a perfect gift for yourself or a budding chef with lots of slicing, dicing, mincing, chopping and paring to do. 

The knife set -- marked down $80 to under $20 (today only) -- includes a versatile chef's knife, serrated bread knife, slicing knife, santoku (all-purpose) knife, paring knife and utility knife, each in its own sheath to protect from dents and dulling.

Cuisinart 6-knife set in metallic black: $20

You save $80
Best Buy

Stainless steel with a nonstick coating designed to resist wear and tear and maintain optimal sharpness over time. Each of the six sharp kitchen knives come with a fitted protector to guard against dulling while in storage. 

$20 at Best Buy

