Black is King arrives on Disney Plus

Disney Plus

Is there much to say about Black is King? Just having Beyoncé attached is enough. It's another thing when she's the director, writer and an executive producer of a project. Black is King is based on Beyoncé's album The Lion King: The Gift. Go watch Black is King and both versions of Lion King if you want. It's all on Disney Plus.

Since you're reading this, let's give you some extra information not found in the podcast: HBO Max is scheduled to lose all of its Harry Potter films on August 25. Where will the movies end up after that? When we find out, we'll let you know. Want to know what else is new? Listen to this guy:

Muppets when? Muppets NOW! Your browser does not support the audio element.

