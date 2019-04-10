Black hole Google Doodle was conceived during artist's morning commute

Google

Google usually has weeks or months to plan its Doodles, but sometimes scientific discoveries dictate a tighter schedule for the artists behind the familiar variations of Google's logo.

As the scientific and tech communities marveled Wednesday at the first direct image of a black hole, Google jumped into action to mark the milestone. Reflecting the extraordinary gravitational pull of the black hole, Google's animated Doodle featured the black hole at the center of the Doodle, sucking the other letters into its abyss.

The image of the black hole, which has been likened to an out-of-focus campfire, was revealed earlier Wednesday by scientists from the Event Horizon Telescope collaboration. Seeing the exact shape of a black hole for the first time is a big deal for science, possibly confirming or disproving the theory of gravitation proposed by Albert Einstein over a century ago that is fundamental to our understanding of the universe and the laws of physics that govern our daily lives.

The power of such a discovery didn't escape the attention of Doodler artist Nate Swinehart, who drafted the concept for the Doodle in his car while driving to work Wednesday morning. By 2 p.m. pacific time, his creation was already gracing Google's home page.

"These achievements are incredible, inspiring and often mind-boggling," Swinehart said in a statement. "It's a huge opportunity as an artist to take the homepage space and make something small and charming that piques people's interest in the discovery."

Swinehart is the artist behind Google's other "live" cosmic Doodles, which are Doodles created in less than a day. He also created the Doodles for the discovery of seven Earth-like planets in a single star system in 2017 and the discovery of evidence of water on Mars in 2009.

Below is a copy of Swinehart's sketch of how he envisioned the Doodle:

Nate Swinehart/Google