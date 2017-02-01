Black History Month gets a warm welcome on Twitter

CNET

On the first day of February, Black History Month hits the top trending topic on Twitter, with its own custom emoji.

On Facebook, a reunion of the Lord of the Rings cast is trending. If only Gandalf were there.

Social Cues is our look at what people are talking about across social media. Here's what is trending on Wednesday:

#BlackHistoryMonth: February 1 kicks off Black History Month, which started in 1926 to celebrate the birthdays of Frederick Douglass and Abraham Lincoln, both which fall in February. It became officially recognized by the US government in 1976. Twitter has given the hashtag its own custom emoji, with three fists in different shades. On the trending topic, people are tweeting iconic moments in Black history, with poet Langston Hughes and sculptor Edmonia Lewis also claiming trending spots on Twitter.

Rabbit Rabbit: A superstition holds that if you say "rabbit rabbit" the moment you wake up on the first day of the month, you'll have good luck for the rest of the month. I'm not sure what the rules are for tweeting it, but "rabbit rabbit" was trending on Twitter on Wednesday morning. Even if you don't believe in it, at least you can enjoy some cute rabbit pictures on your Twitter feed.

#NSD17: College football fans are eagerly watching for any news on National Signing Day. It's the day on which top prospects and recruits announce what college they'll be playing football for. The hashtag #NSD17 is one of the top trends on Twitter, with schools welcoming new players to their football teams.

Lauryn Hill: Lauryn Hill is trending on Twitter after she showed up three hours late to her concert in Pittsburgh on Tuesday night. People weren't surprised by the news, as fans who've been burned by her tardiness shared their no-show experiences on Twitter. Other fans decided to stand by the singer, despite her history of disappearing acts.

Lord of the Rings: They're there and back together again. The Fellowship of the Ring reunited in an Instagram photo posted from Dominic Monaghan's account. Monaghan, who played Meriadoc Brandybuck, posed with fellow hobbits Elijah Wood and Billy Boyd, along with Viggo Mortensen (Aragorn) and Orlando Bloom (Legolas) in the picture. The reunion started trending on Facebook, earning the approval of the official Lord of the Rings trilogy's Facebook page.

