Black Friday 2018 deals Xbox Gold members can get right now

Microsoft

Microsoft is giving Xbox Live Gold members a head start on low holiday prices during its Black Friday Gold Early Access sale, with savings of up to 65 percent off 500 current games. It includes several top titles, so you can grab the games you want now, as well as ones you've skipped in the past, at a deep discount.

Even if you're not a Gold member, the company is offering a pretty good incentive to sign up. You can join now and get your first month for one dollar (after the first month you'll pay the regular $9.99 subscription price).

Here are some of the standout deals available now:

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4: $48 (down from $60)

FIFA 19: $30 (down from $60)

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Advanced Edition: $18 (down from $60)

Middle-earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition: $24 (down from $60)

Far Cry 5 Gold Edition: $45 (down from $90)