Black Friday Walmart sale starts later today: Next PS5, Switch and Xbox restock, plus best prices ever on AirPods Pro and Apple Watch

Deal Savings Price



























Show more (11 items)

Holiday Gift Guide 2020

Amazon, Target and Best Buy's Black Friday deals are already in full gear -- so where's Walmart? Be patient: Walmart's Black Friday 2020 sale will start online at 4 p.m. PT (7 p.m. ET) today, Wednesday, Nov. 25. It's going to be worth waiting for, too: Walmart will have the new Nintendo Switch bundle with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe at that time, and Walmart's next restock of the PS5 and Xbox consoles will be just two hours later. (Yes, all will sell out instantly; plan ahead.) Also on deck: The lowest prices of all time for the AirPods Pro ($169) and Apple Watch Series 3 (starting at $119).

Read more: PS5 and Xbox Series X/S restock will hit Walmart at 6 p.m. PT on Nov. 25

Want to explore all of the sale options? We've collected our favorite upcoming deals starting Nov. 25 below, but we've topped off the list with the deals that are currently available. Note that prices and availability were accurate at time of publication, but both fluctuate frequently.

DEALS HAPPENING NOW

Instant Pot This Instant Pot does just about everything you'd want or need a multicooker to do and at under $50 is about as low as you'll see it go. It features 15 cook settings: soup, meat/stew, chili, cake, egg, slow cook, pressure cook, saute, rice, multigrain, steam, sterilize, porridge, warm and yogurt. Six quarts is the most popular size, large enough to cook for groups but not so huge that you'll find it difficult to store. It also has OverHeat Protection, a safety lock to ensure safe pressure cooking.

Lenovo While Lenovo's Smart Clock Essential lacks some of the features of the company's previous version, it's a simple but functional smart alarm clock. And at half off, it's worth your consideration if you want to bring Google Assistant to your bedside table.

Roku What's the least expensive streaming media player money can buy? This guy. Roku has made a special-edition media player priced at $17 just to claim the banner of "cheapest." It's basically the same as the Roku Express that sells elsewhere for $25, meaning it can ably stream 1080p HD video and has nearly every top video service (with the exception of HBO Max).

DEALS STARTING NOV. 25

Angela Lang/CNET The Google Nest Hub is almost half off starting Nov 27, selling for a mere $50. It features a 7-inch touchscreen, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth support, and far-field voice recognition so it can hear you from across the room. At Walmart, you'll get a credit for the Vudu video service, too.

Samsung The Samsung UN58TU7000 is currently selling for its Black Friday price of $398, a $52 savings. It measures 58 inches and has a full 4K resolution with HDR. It's a Tizen-powered smart TV with support for Netflix, HBO Now, Hulu, CBS, Vudu, Google Play Movies and other services. It also takes voice commands via Bixby Voice.

Sarah Tew/CNET The AirPods Pro have been on a pricing seesaw for months, bouncing between full price and historic lows. Right now, you can get them for $199, which is $50 better than the Apple Store price. But, as noted above, they'll be hitting an all-time low price of $169 by Nov. 25. Wait for that deal to hit. Read our AirPods Pro review.

Walmart Just in time for the holidays, grab this Nintendo Switch bundle with a download code for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (and three months of Nintendo Online) included in the box. This deal starts on Nov. 25.

Apple keeps the Apple Watch Series 3 around as its budget model for folks who don't need the shiniest new model, but $119 for the 38mm version (aluminum case and sport band) is an all-time low price. In fact, we'd be surprised if it dropped any lower before Apple simply discontinues the model entirely. The Apple Watch Series 3 in the 42mm size will be selling for $149, also its lowest price ever. Look for both of these deals to start Nov. 25.

Vizio The Vizio 70-inch 4K UHD LED Smart TV HDR V-Series V705x-H1 sells for around $650, but you can snag it for $478 starting Nov. 25. It's got a perfect storm of features including a 4K display, Dolby Vision HDR, DTX Virtual X and streaming channels via Vizio SmartCast.

Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET The Beats Solo 3 is a perennially popular wireless on-ear headphone model thanks to the solid sound quality and Apple W1 chip that makes pairing with iOS devices utterly painless. This $119 price, which kicks in on Nov. 25, ties for the lowest price ever.

Érika García / CNET Fitbit's Versa 2 is a smartwatch fitness band with all-around attractive styling, long battery life and excellent exercise and sleep tracking. It lacks built-in GPS, but if you usually carry your phone with you when you work out, this is a superb tracker. Read CNET's review of the Fitbit Versa 2. This deal is already available at Amazon and Best Buy.

EA Sports Starting Nov. 25, you can get select EA Sports titles for Xbox, Switch and PS4 for $28 each.

DEALS STARTING NOV. 27

Google This second-gen Google Nest Mini is an unobtrusive way to add a smart speaker and voice assistant to another room in your house. This $10-off deal starts Nov. 27.

EXPIRED AND OUT OF STOCK DEALS

Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNET New for 2020, the Apple Watch SE is the middle child of the Apple Watch lineup. It has the same basic design as the Series 6, but lacks that model's always-on display, ECG functionality and oxygen saturation measurements. If you have a larger wrist, the 44mm model is back down to $260, or $49 off its Apple Store list price of $309. That's within a dollar of the best price to date. Read our Apple Watch SE review.

Walmart This GoPro is technically discontinued, but it's available for about $110 less than the Hero 7 Black, which is the entry-level model in GoPro's current lineup. Not bad for a fully waterproof video camera that can still pull down full HD video.