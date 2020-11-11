Black Friday Walmart deals available now: $379 HP laptop, $148 55-inch Roku smart TV and more

Deal Savings Price



























Show more (11 items)

Holiday Gift Guide 2020

Black Friday may "officially" be Nov. 27 -- the day after Thanksgiving -- but at Walmart, Black Friday started days ago. Rather than having just a single day of savings, the retail behemoth has spread deals across three events in November. Walmart is calling its reimagined sales Black Friday Deals for Days. You don't even have to go to a Walmart store -- there will be new deals popping up on a regular basis all month.

Here's the breakdown:

Black Friday Event 1 started online at Walmart.com on Nov. 4, offering deals on toys, electronics and home products.

More deals became available on Nov. 7. Walmart is also holding its annual tire event in stores and online from Nov. 7-13.

Event 2 started online on Nov. 11 at 7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. PT) and offers deals on electronics like TVs, computers and tablets. Event 2 also includes savings on movies, music, apparel, home and more.

and offers deals on electronics like TVs, computers and tablets. Event 2 also includes savings on movies, music, apparel, home and more. Additional deals will become available online on Nov. 14 at 12 a.m. ET and in stores at 5 a.m. local time. Walmart said it'll also have "its biggest wireless phone event ever," with deals on Apple iPhones and Samsung phones, online and in stores on Nov. 14.

and in stores at 5 a.m. local time. Walmart said it'll also have "its biggest wireless phone event ever," with deals on Apple iPhones and Samsung phones, online and in stores on Nov. 14. Event 3 will start online on Nov. 25 at 7 p.m. ET, with additional deals being offered online on Nov. 27 (actual Black Friday) at 12 a.m. ET and in stores at 5 a.m. local time. Walmart said its third savings event will include even more deals on electronics, toys, apparel and home, as well as seasonal decor.

Like the entire holiday season, Black Friday 2020 is shaping up to be a different kind of shopping experience due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. A number of retailers are closing their physical stores on Thanksgiving this year, ending a long-standing holiday shopping tradition of kicking off Black Friday sales on Thursday, before the turkey has even cooled.

During the in-store events, Walmart said it will meter customers into stores to reduce congestion and help with social distancing. Store employees will also give customers sanitized shopping carts and remind them to put on face masks.

Here's the best part: We don't just know the dates and general plans -- Walmart has to reveal some of the hottest deals. We've rounded up the best of what's been announced so far and listed them here. But be sure to check back, because we'll be adding new deals as we find them. You might still have your Halloween decorations up, but let the Black Friday shopping begin!

This is updated as more Walmart deals become available.

DEALS HAPPENING NOW

TCL This 55-inch TCL has a 4K UHD display with HDR. It's equipped with our favorite smart TV interface, Roku, which you can control with the included voice remote. There are four HDMI inputs (including ARC) and dual-band Wi-Fi for smooth streaming. The TCL 55-inch 4K UHD HDR Roku Smart TV will be on sale for $148 on Nov. 11 to 15.

HP This midrange Pavilion is equipped with an AMD Ryzen 5 4500U CPU, a 512GB SSD and has a 1920x1080-pixel display. It also features upgraded B&O speakers and weighs 3.9 pounds. The HP Pavilion 15.6-inch Horizon Blue Laptop will be on sale for $379 from Nov. 11 to 15.



Tineco This popular cordless stick vacuum has a powerful 350-watt motor, runs for about 25 minutes between charges and converts easily to a handheld vacuum. The Tineco A10 Dash Cordless Vacuum will be on sale for $99 on Nov. 11 to 15.

The AirPods Pro have been on a pricing see-saw for months, bouncing between full price and historic lows. Right now, you can get them for $194, within a few dollars of the lowest price ever. Note that this deal isn't exclusive; you can also get these buds for $194 at Amazon and elsewhere.

Deals that start Nov. 14

Neatgear The Netgear Nighthawk AX4 4-Stream AX3000 Wi-Fi Router is a bit of a mouthful, but supports Wi-Fi 6, the latest iteration of the wireless networking protocol, which adds up to 600Mbps and 2.4Gbps speeds. The router can be fully managed using the Nighthawk mobile app. The Netgear Nighthawk AX3000 Router will be on sale for $99 from Nov. 14 to 15.

Blackstone This two-burner propane-fueled griddle cart has 361 square inches of cooking surface and puts out 24,000 BTUs. You get a standard piezo ignition system, side shelf and rear grease management system for easy cleanup. The Blackstone 22-inch Griddle will be on sale for $99 from Nov. 14 to 15.

Expired and out of stock deals

Eufy You don't have to spend hundreds to add some automation to your house cleaning. The Eufy RoboVac 25C can be controlled via a mobile app or by voice with Alexa and Google Home. It is smart enough to differentiate between floors and carpet and can avoid stairs automatically. The Eufy RoboVac 25C is on sale for $99.

Roku Any Roku streaming box gives you thousands of streaming channels -- pretty much anything you might want, except HBO Max. But the Roku Ultra LT does it in 4K with HDR via a remote that has programmable shortcut buttons and voice control. Wi-Fi spotty? It also has Ethernet. Note that this is the 2019 version of this product, not the newer 2020 model. The Roku Ultra LT Streaming Media Player is on sale for $48.

Shark Cordless stick vacuums are all the rage these days, but they're far from perfect. Many are underpowered and run only as long as the battery lasts, which is often not enough time to clean the whole house. The Shark Navigator Upright Vacuum, in contrast, is a corded upright that has a self-cleaning brushroll for pet hair and fur pickup, integrated anti-allergen seals and a HEPA filter that traps 99.9% of dust allergens. The Shark Navigator is on sale for $99.

Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNET New for 2020, the Apple Watch SE is the middle child of the Apple Watch lineup. It's got the same basic design as the Series 6, but lacks that model's always-on display, ECG functionality and oxygen saturation measurements. The 40mm and 44mm models run $279 and $309 at the Apple Store, but this weekend's $50 price cut is the first big holiday sale we've seen on this model. Read our Apple Watch SE review.

Magic Bullet The Magic Bullet Personal Blender usually sells for about $50, but this streamlined version -- dubbed Essential -- is just $15. Keep in mind that all you get is the motor base and a single cup -- you don't get a lid or any extra cups. If you're OK with the compromise, this is as cheap as they come.

Sarah Tew/CNET AirPod deals come and go every day, but $99 is the best price ever for Apple's signature true wireless earbuds. Note that this deal is also available at Amazon, as well as some other retailers. The AirPods (second gen) will be on sale for $99 from Nov. 4 to 8.

Instant Pot These days, a multicooker is an essential kitchen tool, like a toaster oven or microwave. This Instant Pot Viva can get you in the multicooker business for about half-off. For $49 you get a nine-in-one gadget that works as a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, yogurt maker, sous vide, cake maker and more. It has a 6-quart capacity and comes with 15 preset programs for recipes that include soups, beans, rice, ribs and eggs. The Instant Pot Viva will be on sale for $49 from Nov. 4 to 8.

Gourmia This air fryer toaster oven is especially spacious, able to accommodate a full 12-inch pizza or six slices of bread. It includes 17 one-touch cook settings, a dehydrator function and an air fryer that crisps food without using oil. Usually $90, the Gourmia Air Fryer Toaster Oven is on sale for $49 on Nov. 7-8.

Hot Wheels Remember when you raced Hot Wheels cars around on the floor when you were a kid? Well, your own kids can take it up a notch with Track Builder kits. The Triple Loop Kit features interchangeable, multi-use pieces that can be used in nearly endless combinations and can be combined with other kits for complex and imaginative tracks. The Hot Wheels Track Builder Triple Loop Kit will be half off from Nov. 4 to 8.