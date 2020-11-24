CNET también está disponible en español.

Black Friday Walmart 2020 sale: Switch, PS5 and Xbox restock hits Wednesday, $49 Instant Pot and $17 Roku available now

Walmart's big Black Friday sale starts Wednesday, but there are some solid deals already available.

Amazon, Target and Best Buy's Black Friday deals are already in full gear -- so where's Walmart? Be patient: Walmart's Black Friday 2020 sale will start online at 4 p.m. PT (7 p.m. ET) on Wednesday, Nov. 25. It's going to be worth waiting for, too: Walmart will have the new Nintendo Switch bundle with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe at that time, and Walmart's next restock of the PS5 and Xbox consoles will be just two hours later. (Yes, all will sell out instantly; plan ahead.) Also on deck: The lowest prices of all time for the AirPods Pro ($169) and Apple Watch Series 3 (starting at $119).

Read more: PS5 and Xbox Series X/S restock will hit Walmart at 6 p.m. PT on Nov. 25

Want to explore all of the sale options? We've collected our favorite upcoming deals starting Nov. 25 below, but we've topped off the list with the deals that are currently available. Note that prices and availability were accurate at time of publication, but both fluctuate frequently.

Black Friday 2020 sales and deals

DEALS HAPPENING NOW

Instant Pot Viva multicooker: $49

Save $51
Instant Pot

This Instant Pot does just about everything you'd want or need a multicooker to do and at under $50 is about as low as you'll see it go. It features 15 cook settings: soup, meat/stew, chili, cake, egg, slow cook, pressure cook, saute, rice, multigrain, steam, sterilize, porridge, warm and yogurt. Six quarts is the most popular size, large enough to cook for groups but not so huge that you'll find it difficult to store. It also has OverHeat Protection, a safety lock to ensure safe pressure cooking.

$49 at Walmart

Lenovo Smart Clock Essential: $25

Save $24
Lenovo

While Lenovo's Smart Clock Essential lacks some of the features of the company's previous version, it's a simple but functional smart alarm clock. And at half off, it's worth your consideration if you want to bring Google Assistant to your bedside table. 

$25 at Walmart

Roku SE Streaming Media Player: $17

Save $8 (compared to Roku Express)
Roku

What's the least expensive streaming media player money can buy? This guy. Roku has made a special-edition media player priced at $17 just to claim the banner of "cheapest." It's basically the same as the Roku Express that sells elsewhere for $25, meaning it can ably stream 1080p HD video and has nearly every top video service (with the exception of HBO Max).

$17 at Walmart

DEALS STARTING NOV. 25

Google Nest Hub: $50 (deal coming soon)

Save $40
Angela Lang/CNET

The Google Nest Hub is almost half off starting Nov 27, selling for a mere $50. It features a 7-inch touchscreen, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth support, and far-field voice recognition so it can hear you from across the room. At Walmart, you'll get a credit for the Vudu video service, too. 

$50 at Walmart

Samsung 58-inch 4K UHD Smart TV: $398 (deal coming soon)

Save $52
Samsung

The Samsung UN58TU7000 is currently selling for its Black Friday price of $398, a $52 savings. It measures 58 inches and has a full 4K resolution with HDR. It's a Tizen-powered smart TV with support for Netflix, HBO Now, Hulu, CBS, Vudu, Google Play Movies and other services. It also takes voice commands via Bixby Voice.

$398 at Walmart

Apple AirPods Pro: $199 now, $169 soon

Save $50 now, save $90 soon
Sarah Tew/CNET

The AirPods Pro have been on a pricing seesaw for months, bouncing between full price and historic lows. Right now, you can get them for $199, which is $50 better than the Apple Store price. But, as noted above, they'll be hitting an all-time low price of $169 by Nov. 25. Wait for that deal to hit. Read our AirPods Pro review.

$199 at Walmart

Nintendo Switch Bundle with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: $299 (starts Nov. 25)

Includes Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Walmart

Just in time for the holidays, grab this Nintendo Switch bundle with a download code for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (and three months of Nintendo Online) included in the box. 

This deal starts on Nov. 25.

$299 at Walmart

Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS, 38mm): $119 (starts Nov. 25)

Save $81

Apple keeps the Apple Watch Series 3 around as its budget model for folks who don't need the shiniest new model, but $119 for the 38mm version (aluminum case and sport band) is an all-time low price. In fact, we'd be surprised if it dropped any lower before Apple simply discontinues the model entirely. 

The Apple Watch Series 3 in the 42mm size will be selling for $149, also its lowest price ever. 

Look for both of these deals to start Nov. 25.

$119 at Walmart

Vizio 70-inch 4K UHD Smart TV: $478 (starts Nov. 25)

Save $170
Vizio

The Vizio 70-inch 4K UHD LED Smart TV HDR V-Series V705x-H1 sells for around $650, but you can snag it for $478 starting Nov. 25. It's got a perfect storm of features including a 4K display, Dolby Vision HDR, DTX Virtual X and streaming channels via Vizio SmartCast.

$478 at Walmart

Beats Solo 3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones: $119 (starts Nov. 25)

Save $60
Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET

The Beats Solo 3 is a perennially popular wireless on-ear headphone model thanks to the solid sound quality and Apple W1 chip that makes pairing with iOS devices utterly painless. This $119 price, which kicks in on Nov. 25, ties for the lowest price ever.

$119 at Walmart

Fitbit Versa 2: $130 (starts Nov. 25)

Save $50
Érika García / CNET

Fitbit's Versa 2 is a smartwatch fitness band with all-around attractive styling, long battery life and excellent exercise and sleep tracking. It lacks built-in GPS, but if you usually carry your phone with you when you work out, this is a superb tracker. Read CNET's review of the Fitbit Versa 2.

This deal is already available at Amazon and Best Buy.

$130 at Walmart

Xbox, Switch and PS4 EA Sports titles: $28 (starts Nov. 25)

Save up to $32
EA Sports

Starting Nov. 25, you can get select EA Sports titles for Xbox, Switch and PS4 for $28 each.

See at Walmart

DEALS STARTING NOV. 27

Google Nest Mini (2nd Generation): $19 (starts Nov. 27)

Save $10
Google

This second-gen Google Nest Mini is an unobtrusive way to add a smart speaker and voice assistant to another room in your house. This $10-off deal starts Nov. 27.

$19 at Walmart

