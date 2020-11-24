CNET también está disponible en español.

Black Friday vacuum deals: Sales on Hoover, Shark, Dyson, Bissell, Neato and more

Right now is the best time of year to buy a new vacuum -- or a robot vacuum.

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2020, CNET's gift picks with expert advice, reviews and recommendations for the latest tech gifts for you and your family.

Black Friday season is here and sales have already begun. And one of the biggest deal categories this year, as usual, is vacuum cleaners. Whether you're looking for a cordless model or a full-on robot vacuum, all the top brands -- Hoover, Neato, Dyson, Shark, Bissell and more -- are offering huge price cuts already, or will be soon. 

Read more: Black Friday Dyson deals: Save $150 to $200 on V8 and Ball Animal now, V7 and V10 soon

So whether you're looking to snag a Dyson or Roomba for less, you've come to the right place. Here are the best Black Friday 2020 deals that are available now, along with some just around the corner. Note that prices were accurate at time of publication, but we're seeing frequent fluctuations each day.

Black Friday 2020 sales and deals

Shark IQ Robot Vacuum: $199

You save $195
Chris Monroe/CNET

Shark's Robot Vacuum is on sale for $195 off. Nearly half price for a vacuum that will clean your house for you isn't a bad deal. You can limit its coverage to certain rooms, thanks to a home-mapping feature.

$199 at Walmart

Hoover ONEPWR FloorMate: $200

You save $100
Best Buy

Save $100 off of the Hoover ONEPWR FloorMate, a wet-dry mop that can tackle hardwood, tile, laminate and area rugs.

$200 at Best Buy

Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute vacuum: $400

You save $150
Tyler Lizenby/CNET

If you can't afford Dyson's latest and greatest V11 model, the V10 Absolute is a solid compromise. It's cordless (with up to an hour of battery life, according to Dyson), offers an air filtration system to expel cleaner air as it cleans and converts to a handheld mode, too. 

$400 at Dyson

iRobot Roomba 960 Wi-Fi Robot Vacuum: $300

You save $200
iRobot

Save $200 on the iRobot Roomba 960 robot vacuum. Best Buy has shaved its price down to $300. That's a good deal for an automatic floor cleaner that navigates systematically, works with a mobile app, plus Google Assistant and Alexa.

$300 at Best Buy

Shark IQ Robot Self Empty RV1000S: $329 (starting Nov. 25)

You save $70
Walmart

This robot vacuum from Shark doesn't cost an arm and a leg. Even so, it's smart enough to empty its own dustbin, map floors and link to your home's Wi-Fi. And starting on Nov. 25, Walmart will sell it for $70 off its list price.

$329 at Walmart

Bissell Iconpet: $250

You save $100
Bissell

Designed to tackle dirt, grime and pet hair, the Bissell Iconpet cordless vacuum conveniently runs off a rechargeable battery. It also has LED lights to vacuum in dark corners. With a list price of $350, the Iconpet is tempting at $250. 

$250 at Bissell

Bissell CrossWave Max: $350

You save $50
Best Buy

Designed to clean both hard surfaces and area rugs, the CrossWave has two water tanks. One tank collects dirty water while the other contains the appliance's cleaning solution.

$350 at Target

Shark Rocket Lightweight Cordless Stick Vacuum: $150

You save $80
Amazon

This lightweight cordless vacuum from Shark usually retails for $230. Right now Amazon is selling it for a cool $80 less than usual.

$150 at Amazon

Dyson V8 Motorhead Origin: $230

You save $150
Target

For Black Friday Target has an exclusive deal on the Dyson V8 Motorhead. The cordless stick vac is usually $380 but for a limited time is discounted by $150. 

$230 at Target

iRobot Roomba i3 Plus: $399

You save $200
iRobot

The Roomba i3 Plus is one of iRobot's most affordable robot vacuum models. Even so, it's relatively new and comes with many of the bells and whistles that you find in pricier robots. For instance the i3 Plus links to Wi-Fi, talks to the cloud, has a mobile app and creates floor maps as it cleans. It also has a charging dock that empties the vacuum's dustbin after cleaning.

$399 at Amazon

Ecovacs Deebot Ozmo T8 robot vacuum and mop: $450

You save $250
Brian Bennett/CNET

Another advanced robot vacuum that can empty its own dustbin is the Deebot Ozmo T8. Made by Ecovacs, this machine uses a sophisticated navigation system to clean floors efficiently. It also comes with a mop attachment to scrub hard flooring free from grime.  

$450 at Best Buy

Neato D4: $279 (Update: Expired)

You save $151 with code
Chris Monroe/CNET

The Neato D4 is usually priced at $430 but currently marked down to $330, and you can save yet another $50 when you apply promo code NEATOAFF50 at checkout. That's a great price for Neato's LaserSmart navigation tech and 75 minutes of battery life.

$279 at Neato

Neato D7: $550 (Update: Expired)

You save $250 with code
Tyler Lizenby/CNET

The Neato D7 usually lists for $800 but is currently selling at Neato for $600. But you can do better -- apply promo code NEATOAFF50 at checkout to get Neato's flagship robot vacuum for $550. That includes LaserSmart navigation, virtual no-go zones set in the mobile app and 120 minutes of battery life.

$550 at Neato