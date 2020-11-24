Black Friday vacuum deals: Sales on Dyson, Hoover, Shark, Bissell, Neato and more

Deal Savings Price





















The Black Friday shopping season has arrived and sales have already begun. And one of the biggest deal categories this year, as usual, is vacuum cleaners. Whether you're looking for a cordless model or a full-on robot vacuum, all the top brands -- Hoover, Neato, Dyson, Shark, Bissell and more -- are offering huge price cuts already, or will be soon.

So whether you're looking to snag a Dyson or Roomba for less, you've come to the right place. Here are the best Black Friday 2020 deals that are available now, along with some just around the corner. Note that prices were accurate at time of publication, but we're seeing frequent fluctuations each day.

Chris Monroe/CNET Shark's Robot Vacuum is on sale for $195 off. Nearly half price for a vacuum that will clean your house for you isn't a bad deal. You can limit its coverage to certain rooms, thanks to a home-mapping feature.

Best Buy Save $100 off of the Hoover ONEPWR FloorMate, a wet-dry mop that can tackle hardwood, tile, laminate and area rugs.

Tyler Lizenby/CNET If you can't afford Dyson's latest and greatest V11 model, the V10 Absolute is a solid compromise. It's cordless (with up to an hour of battery life, according to Dyson), offers an air filtration system to expel cleaner air as it cleans and converts to a handheld mode, too.

iRobot Save $200 on the iRobot Roomba 960 robot vacuum. Best Buy has shaved its price down to $300. That's a good deal for an automatic floor cleaner that navigates systematically, works with a mobile app, plus Google Assistant and Alexa.

Walmart This robot vacuum from Shark doesn't cost an arm and a leg. Even so, it's smart enough to empty its own dustbin, map floors and link to your home's Wi-Fi. And starting on Nov. 25, Walmart will sell it for $70 off its list price.

Bissell Designed to tackle dirt, grime and pet hair, the Bissell Iconpet cordless vacuum conveniently runs off a rechargeable battery. It also has LED lights to vacuum in dark corners. With a list price of $350, the Iconpet is tempting at $250.

Best Buy Designed to clean both hard surfaces and area rugs, the CrossWave has two water tanks. One tank collects dirty water while the other contains the appliance's cleaning solution.

Amazon This lightweight cordless vacuum from Shark usually retails for $230. Right now Amazon is selling it for a cool $80 less than usual.

Target For Black Friday Target has an exclusive deal on the Dyson V8 Motorhead. The cordless stick vac is usually $380 but for a limited time is discounted by $150.

iRobot The Roomba i3 Plus is one of iRobot's most affordable robot vacuum models. Even so, it's relatively new and comes with many of the bells and whistles that you find in pricier robots. For instance the i3 Plus links to Wi-Fi, talks to the cloud, has a mobile app and creates floor maps as it cleans. It also has a charging dock that empties the vacuum's dustbin after cleaning.

Brian Bennett/CNET Another advanced robot vacuum that can empty its own dustbin is the Deebot Ozmo T8. Made by Ecovacs, this machine uses a sophisticated navigation system to clean floors efficiently. It also comes with a mop attachment to scrub hard flooring free from grime.

Chris Monroe/CNET The Neato D4 is usually priced at $430 but currently marked down to $330, and you can save yet another $50 when you apply promo code NEATOAFF50 at checkout. That's a great price for Neato's LaserSmart navigation tech and 75 minutes of battery life.