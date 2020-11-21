Black Friday TV deals: $250 TCL 55-inch, $398 Samsung 58-inch, Sony OLED on sale now

Deal Savings Price























You don't have to wait for Black Friday or Cyber Monday to score major deals on TVs, the sales have already begun! Major retailers started their sales earlier than ever this holiday season. Best Buy and Target are kicking off their sales events this Sunday, Nov. 22, and more retailers, including Walmart, are also spreading their sales out over the days and weeks before Black Friday itself (technically Nov. 27 this year). Most importantly, they will be focusing on online orders and curbside, contactless pickup to maintain social distancing.

Something that hasn't changed, though, is that no matter where or how you do your holiday shopping, this is the best time of year to get an amazing deal on a TV. Below you'll find all of the best Black Friday TV deals we know about right now if you're in the market for a new TV (for yourself, or as a gift!). Note that prices and inventory may change without notice, but were accurate at time of publication.

Best Buy TCL is best known for its Roku TVs, and we like the Roku smart TV system better than the Android TV version in this television, but for this price you can just buy a Roku Streaming Stick Plus, attach it to this TV and still come out ahead. Aside from its smarts we expect this 4-Series TV to perform "good enough," just like the Roku equivalent. Note that this was $50 cheaper last week, and therefore may be again -- but for now it's still a really solid deal on a 55-inch smart TV.

Samsung Although this Samsung is currently listed as part of Walmart's Nov. 25 sale, it's available now at Best Buy for the same price. It's not the cheapest TV on the market at this size, and we expect models like the Vizio M-Series (which has local dimming) to perform better, but if you like the Samsung brand it's a very good price.

Sony We haven't reviewed this OLED but we expect its image quality to be similar to the LG CX (as in: spectacular), and at Best Buy, the 65-inch size is on a deep sale at currently less than the CX. We'd still take the CX, however, mainly because the Sony lacks cutting-edge gaming extras. But if that doesn't matter to you -- or you like Sony better for some reason -- this is an excellent deal.

Sarah Tew/CNET First up is this Fire TV Edition from Insignia. We don't like Amazon's Fire TV as much as Roku because Fire TV menus push Amazon content too much and are more confusing in general compared to the simplicity of Roku TV. On the other hand, this TV has built-in Alexa, pairs well with an Echo Dot (pictured) and is $30 cheaper than the equivalent 32-inch Roku at Amazon.

Best Black Friday deals coming soon

The following deals aren't available yet but they are coming soon. Patience, deals Padawan.

Sarah Tew/CNET We've seen 70-inch TVs come down to $400, but this is still a very good price on a gigantic TV. This model (V705x-H1) is very similar to the V705-H3, currently selling for $660. The V-Series is Vizio's cheapest TV for 2020 and while we haven't reviewed it, we expect entry-level picture quality: good enough for most people, but not as good as something like the M-Series. This deal will be available online starting at 4 p.m. PT (7 p.m. ET) on Wednesday, Nov. 25.

Amazon This is technically a post-Black Friday deal, but it's good enough to include here anyway. This is a spectacular price on a 50-inch TV, so expect it to sell out almost immediately.

Black Friday deals that have sold out or expired

The deals below are mostly gone but since they could come back at any time, we're keeping them here for now.

David Katzmaier/CNET E D I T O R S ’ C H O I C E The best TV we've ever reviewed is in a whole other league compared to the doorbusters on this list, and this is the best price of the year. We don't expect it to go down too much further this year, but even if it does, the price drop won't be massive. Read our LG CX-Series review.

Richard Peterson/CNET E D I T O R S ’ C H O I C E That 55-inch above is excellent but if you can afford it, get this 65-inch one instead. This is the sweet spot size for the LG CX -- it's big enough to really appreciate its stellar image quality. Read our LG OLEDCX series review.

Insignia This slightly larger Insignia has recently been selling for $150, but Best Buy sliced another $10 off the price.

Target The best TV deal in Target's early Black Friday sale is on another 70-inch TV we haven't reviewed. LG's OLED sets (see below) will deliver a much better picture but if you can't afford a better TV, and the Hisense above doesn't appeal to you, this is still a very good price. This deal is currently out of stock online, but may be available at your local store.

Best Buy We haven't reviewed this set and based on its specs we don't expect it to match the picture quality of the best 75-inch models, but if you prioritize a big picture over everything else, this is the cheapest price we've seen for a 70-inch TV, period. Like the TCL above it runs Android TV.

Speaking of TCL, this is the best price we've seen on a 55-inch TV this year. It's basically the same as the 55S425 we liked so much, for around half of that model's all-time lowest price. Just like that Onn TV above, we expect it to sell out fast.

Walmart This TV is the first item listed in Walmart's Nov. 11 pre-Black Friday ad, so expect it to sell out fast. The retailer's Onn house brand isn't known for world-beating image quality, but we expect it to perform about as well as the TCL 4-Series (see below) and it has the same great Roku operating system.