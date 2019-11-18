Holiday Gift Guide 2019

The annual Black Friday madness is upon us, and you know what that means: it's splash-out-on-a-brand-new-TV time.

Whether it's a high-end LG OLED, a Samsung QLED or a doorbuster bedroom TV for as low as $99, we're searching out the best Black Friday deals available now and coming soon and compiling them all here. From retailers like Walmart, Best Buy, Target, Amazon and more, the competition is fierce, but we'll keep this page up to date with all of the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals these holidays, so check back often!

Best TV deals right now

Sarah Tew/CNET The Roku smart TV operating system is CNET's favorite, and having it built right into the TV is ideal for a smaller set for the kitchen or kids' room. We expect to see similar TVs cost less around Black Friday itself, but not that much less -- and grabbing one now at this price might be worth saving the hassle for you. Read CNET's TCL 32S325 review.

At the other end of the size spectrum, a 70-inch TV is about as big as Roku comes. We haven't reviewed it, and this brand isn't exactly known for its picture quality. But it's a friggin' 70-inch 4K Roku TV for $500. Allowances can (and will) be made!

Sarah Tew/CNET The M-Series Quantum delivers excellent picture quality, with deep black levels, accurate color and very good 4K HDR performance. And its smart system is phone-friendly, with Google Cast and Apple AirPlay control. Walmart also has the 50-inch model for $398, but it's the M7 series, which doesn't deliver quite the same level of picture quality as that M8. It's still a great price, however. Read our Vizio M-Series Quantum (M558-G1) review.

Those looking for a bigger screen can find the 65-inch version of the Vizio M Series Quantum for a solid price as well. Normally $800, Best Buy is offering it now for $650. Read our Vizio M-Series Quantum M8 series (2019) review.

Sarah Tew/CNET Samsung dropped the prices on all of its QLED TVs for Black Friday, and the Q70 series is our favorite value of the bunch. It's the cheapest with full-array local dimming, the best feature for improving image quality. FALD-equipped TCL and Vizio models have similar image quality for hundreds less, but Samsung has a leg up in design. Read our Samsung Q70 series (2019) review.

Sarah Tew/CNET LG's traditional pre-Black Friday OLED TV price drop is on, and our favorite high-end TV for the money, the B9, gets a steep discount. OLED TVs produce better overall image quality than any LCD we've reviewed, including Samsung's QLED TVs. LG's 2019 versions also have more features than its previous OLED TVs, including Alexa built-in, Apple AirPlay 2 and more HDMI 2.1 extras, including eARC, Auto Game mode and Variable Refresh rate. The C9 is also on sale, but it's a bit more expensive than the B9 for slightly better image quality. Your call. Read our LG OLEDB9PUA series review.

We haven't reviewed this Sony but expect it to perform similarly to the LG B9: In a word: awesome. This price is for the 55-inch version, and both it and the 65-inch ($2,000) currently cost a bit more than the LG B9. Unlike the LG, Sony uses the screen to produce sound and offers Google's Android TV operating system. Read more.

Black Friday TV deals available later in November

Walmart Wondering what's Onn? It's a new Walmart house brand, much like Insignia at Best Buy. And it's jumping out of the gate with a ridiculously good deal on a 50-inch 4K screen with built-in Roku. There's also a 40-inch model for just $98. Just one thing to keep in mind: Nearly all the initial ratings are from Walmart Spark reviewers, who received the TV for free in exchange for their feedback. Not saying you can't trust those reviews, merely that there may be some bias. Walmart's Black Friday sale begins online at 10 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Nov. 27. Check out all of Walmart's other Black Friday deals.

More picks coming soon.