Black Friday 2018 Walmart deals: Get $200 PlayStation 4, $25 Google Home Mini, $230 Xbox One S bundle and more right now!

Sarah Tew/CNET

Target is playing against the big boys, Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy, for the best Black Friday gadget bargains this year. It just may get ahead of the competition by debuting some deals early.

All deals are currently now live.

Keep in mind:

Deals and prices have been verified as of Thursday, Nov. 22 at 8:00 p.m. PT.

Some deals are in-store only, but most should also be available at Target.com.



CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.

Target Black Friday deals available online now

Google Home Hub, $100 (save $50) Chris Monroe/CNET Doorbuster (limited quantities): OK Google, what's new? This cameraless, petite smart screen will blend into any room. And makes perfect sense in the kitchen, as a photo frame or a smart home control panel. See at Target Google Home Hub review

Nintendo Switch bundle with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, $299 (save $60) Mark Licea/CNET The Nintendo Switch is normally $299 by itself. This bundle includes the system's best party game, a $60 value, basically for free. Nov. 22 update: Target lists this item as "temporarily out of stock" but we will update this page if it becomes available again at the same price. See at Target Nintendo Switch review

Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB with Minecraft bundle, $230 (save $120) Sarah Tew/CNET Doorbuster (limited quantities): If an Xbox is on your list, this deal can save you a bundle. (Note this isn't the more powerful Xbox One X.) Dea available now. See at Target Microsoft Xbox One S review

Amazon Echo Dot (2018), $24 (half price) Ry Crist/CNET Doorbuster (limited quantities): It's tiny, cheap and sounds better than any Dot yet. If you haven't taken the Alexa plunge yet, here's your excuse. See at Target Amazon Echo Dot (2018) review

Google Home Mini, $25 (half price) Chris Monroe/CNET Google's answer to Amazon's Alexa is a tiny, always-listening speaker that responds to "OK, Google" with everything Google Assistant has to offer. At this price it's easy to put one in a secondary room. See at Target Google Home Mini review

JBL Flip 4, $60 (save $40) Sarah Tew/CNET Fully waterproof and available in multiple colors, the Flip 4 is one of the best speakers in its size class, and this is a great price. See at Target JBL Flip 4 review

Bose SoundLink Micro, $70 (save $30) Sarah Tew/CNET Doorbuster (limited quantities): Bose speakers almost never get deep discounts, so this is a sweet sale on what is arguably the best sounding speaker in its tiny size class. See at Target Bose SoundLink Micro review

PlayStation 4 1TB with Spider-Man bundle, $200 (save $100) Sarah Tew/CNET Nov. 22 update: Target lists this deal as "temporarily out of stock." This is the same great bundle that's already out of stock at Walmart, Target, GameStop and Amazon. Retailers tend to get new stock in throughout the sale period, however, so you may want to follow the PS4 site for updates -- it's not always 100 percent accurate, but it does have nifty links to major retailer pages. See at Target PlayStation 4 review

Xbox One X 1TB for $400 (save $100) The most powerful gaming console on the market is available for a record-low price starting now. Microsoft.com also has this deal, and other retailers could follow suit. See at Target Xbox One X review

Amazon Fire TV Stick, $25 (save $15) Sarah Tew/CNET On Sale Now It's not quite as good as Roku in our book, but if you're a fan of Alexa or deep into Amazon's ecosystem anyway, this price is almost too good to pass up -- especially if you miss Amazon's own sale. Deal available now. See at Target Amazon Fire TV Stick review

Beats Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones, $90 (save $100) Sarah Tew/CNET Target kicked off this deal early for its REDcard holders. Available in a range of colors, Beats' wireless sports headphones list for $200 but you can find them for much less. At this discount they're a good deal for the Beats fan on your list. Deal available now. See at Target Beats Powerbeats3 Wireless review

70-inch Vizio E70-F3: $750 (save $150) Sarah Tew/CNET Thur 22 Nov update: Target lists the TV as out of stock in stores near us and the website is unable to find stock to ship online. It may become back in stock during the sale period and we'll update this article if that happens. We called the E-Series the cheapest home-theater-worthy TV, in large part because it's the least expensive with full-array local dimming -- a feature that goes further than any other for improving LCD picture quality. This huge Vizio is truly home-theater-sized, and this is a great price. Deal available now at Target. See at Target Vizio E-Series review

TCL 55S405 55-inch 4K HDR Roku TV, $350 (save $30) Sarah Tew/CNET

Thur 22 Nov update: Target's website lists the TV as out of stock both in store and online. It's also not available anymore on Amazon. We'll update this article if it comes back in stock during the sale period. The best price yet for our favorite budget 55-inch TV recommendation for people who put a higher priority on streaming and convenience than they do on picture quality. See at Target TCL 55S405 Roku TV review

UE Wonderboom waterproof Bluetooth speaker: $50 (save $10) Sarah Tew/CNET You can pick up certain colors of this highly rated little speaker right now for as little as $60 on Amazon, but Target's discount is still a significant savings. See at Target UE Wonderboom review

Fitbit Versa, $150 (save $50) Sarah Tew/CNET Less than half the cost of an Apple Watch, the Versa is the best fusion of smartwatch and general fitness tracker anywhere near this price. Deal available now. See at Target Fitbit Versa review

Sony PlayStation VR bundle with Creed and Superhot, $250 (save $100) Sarah Tew/CNET This one is temporarily out of stock, we recommend heading to Walmart for some really great PlayStation VR deals. With Tetris Effect, Astrobot and Beat Saber coming out in quick succession, now is a great time to pick up a unit. See at Target Sony PlayStation VR review





Now playing: Watch this: Best deals to score big on Black Friday

Originally published Nov. 2, and updated thereafter.

Black Friday 2018 deals in each category

Black Friday 2018 deals by store

Black Friday 2018: CNET's complete coverage