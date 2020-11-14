Black Friday Switch game deals available now: Mario, Zelda and more under $40 at Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy

Holiday Gift Guide 2020

While Black Friday is still at least a couple of weeks away, now is a good time to get your hands on tons of Nintendo Switch games for an incredibly low price. Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy have slashed prices on some of our favorite Switch titles, including some great multiplayer games that you can play with your whole family. Most of the games are currently $20 off the digital versions, and some prices are even lower for a physical copy. We're keeping an eye out for the best deals on Switch games and will keep this list up to date.

By the way, if you want a deal on the Switch console itself, note that Nintendo is bundling in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and 3 months of Nintendo Online, but you'll need to seek out that special new SKU of the Switch that goes on sale Nov. 22.

This version of the old classic has been fully remastered for the Switch. It usually sells for $60. See GameSpot's review of Link's Awakening.

Nintendo While it's not the greatest Mario game on the Switch, it's still a good gateway to the series and totally worth playing -- and it's even more compelling at nearly half off. See GameSpot's review of New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe.

Nintendo Yoshi's Crafted World is pretty much what you'd expect from a Yoshi game: lobbing eggs and gobbling up your enemies -- all in a delightful, diorama-like world. Get the physical format for $35 and the digital version for $40. See GameSpot's review of Yoshi's Crafted World.

Screenshot by Scott Stein/CNET A magnificent, sprawling strategy game, Fire Emblem will keep you on your toes with endless RPG adventures. Get it at Best Buy for $25 off. See GameSpot's review of Fire Emblem: Three Houses.

Nintendo Arguably one of the best games of 2019, Luigi's Mansion 3 is still a top seller. Take $20 off either the cartridge or the digital version. See GameSpot's review of Luigi's Mansion 3.