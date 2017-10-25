Black Friday-style Apple deals hitting Best Buy now

Black Friday in October? Not quite, but Best Buy is serving up some pretty nice discounts on Apple products in its "Apple Shopping Event" this week.
Here are some of the highlighted deals:
- Save $200 on MacBook Air, $250 on select MacBook Pros
- Save up to $150 on iPad Pro 10.5-inch
- Watch S2 38mm ($229) & 42mm ($259)
- Beats Studio2 Wireless ($180) and PowerBeats 3 Wireless ($110)
- Save up to $500 on iMacs
Come Black Friday -- the real Black Friday -- we expect to see similar deals on Apple products at Best Buy. Hopefully, we'll also see discounts on the 12-inch MacBook and entry-level iPad, not just the pricey iPad Pro.
Discuss: Black Friday-style Apple deals hitting Best...