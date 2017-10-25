CNET también está disponible en español.

Black Friday-style Apple deals hitting Best Buy now

Best Buy has some decent discounts on Apple products, including the MacBook Air and Pro, iPad Pro, Apple Watch Series 2 and select Beats headphones.

Black Friday in October? Not quite, but Best Buy is serving up some pretty nice discounts on Apple products in its "Apple Shopping Event" this week.

Here are some of the highlighted deals:

Come Black Friday -- the real Black Friday -- we expect to see similar deals on Apple products at Best Buy. Hopefully, we'll also see discounts on the 12-inch MacBook and entry-level iPad, not just the pricey iPad Pro.

